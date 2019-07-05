CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;87;46;NW;7;29%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;8;72%;0%;9
Auburn;Mostly sunny;91;61;SSE;5;33%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;67;56;S;6;79%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;102;68;NE;6;23%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;SSE;6;39%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;SSW;7;45%;1%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sun;96;56;NW;7;14%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;75;60;E;6;34%;1%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny;108;74;S;7;15%;0%;12
Burbank;Plenty of sun;83;60;SSE;6;56%;0%;12
Camarillo;Sunshine and nice;72;58;SE;7;74%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Clouds to sun;70;57;SSE;6;81%;0%;11
Campo;Plenty of sun;87;51;SE;10;37%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;73;60;SSE;7;71%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;97;65;ENE;5;32%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;104;68;WSW;6;14%;0%;12
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;WSW;8;52%;1%;12
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SSW;10;45%;0%;11
Corona;Plenty of sun;89;59;W;7;54%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;52;N;10;82%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;104;71;WSW;9;16%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;99;64;SW;10;17%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sun;106;75;W;5;25%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;52;N;9;74%;0%;9
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;11;47%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;100;66;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clearing;78;64;SSE;5;62%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;61;NNW;5;29%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SSE;7;71%;0%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;73;56;SW;9;66%;0%;10
Imperial;Plenty of sun;106;75;W;5;25%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds break;69;62;SW;8;76%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;65;SW;11;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;101;60;NNW;6;27%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;94;59;SSE;5;38%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;8;44%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;9;79%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds break;75;64;SE;7;69%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;63;S;7;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds break;79;61;SSW;6;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;79;61;SSW;6;66%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;99;58;NW;6;31%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;85;52;NW;6;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;95;59;SSE;5;38%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;95;57;S;7;41%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;97;58;WSW;7;36%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;97;58;WSW;7;36%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;76;64;S;6;64%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;97;61;N;7;34%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;56;SW;9;64%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;WNW;9;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;91;54;N;7;26%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Some sun;64;54;WSW;8;76%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;86;52;NNW;2;32%;0%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny;77;54;SW;10;68%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;110;80;SW;8;10%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;62;SW;8;72%;0%;7
Oakland;Some sun;68;56;SSW;9;67%;0%;10
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;73;60;SSE;7;71%;0%;11
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;WSW;8;52%;1%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;ESE;5;36%;0%;11
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;71;59;SSE;7;77%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WNW;7;21%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;SW;12;19%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;90;50;WSW;9;45%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;60;N;8;83%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny and seasonable;100;63;SSE;6;27%;1%;11
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;S;6;58%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;99;69;WNW;7;22%;0%;11
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;WSW;7;51%;0%;12
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;91;57;SSW;7;47%;1%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;92;55;S;5;42%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;93;59;SSE;7;48%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny;91;59;SW;7;47%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;9;62%;0%;10
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;72;62;SW;7;67%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;73;60;SW;6;72%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SSW;6;73%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;11;65%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;57;SSW;8;62%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;73;50;SSE;7;71%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;55;NW;11;72%;0%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;SW;13;25%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;SSW;7;62%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;SE;6;72%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;WNW;7;74%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Turning sunny;71;60;SE;7;78%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;82;52;WSW;6;52%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Lots of sun, humid;88;52;NW;7;76%;0%;12
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;81;60;SW;6;46%;1%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;77;46;WSW;7;33%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;95;57;W;6;37%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;73;NW;7;22%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;79;40;SW;7;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;73;WSW;8;14%;2%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;91;55;WNW;6;34%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunshine, seasonable;93;59;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;52;NNW;7;87%;0%;7
Victorville;Plenty of sun;92;60;SSW;9;30%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunshine and hot;99;61;NNW;5;40%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;53;S;7;73%;0%;10
