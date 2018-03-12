CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

132 FPUS55 KVEF 122116

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very windy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Snow showers likely

and a chance of rain showers in the evening...then a chance of

snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 6 to 12 inches. Snow level 8000 feet in

the evening. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Accumulations are possible. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 26. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 22 to 27.

$$

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Winds

generally light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening...then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 56 to

59. Lows 36 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...59 to

62 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 40 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 55 in the

mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 35 in the

mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 32 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 42 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 59 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

40 to 43.

$$

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 67. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to

69. Lows 45 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

43 to 46.

$$

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

215 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 38 around

Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Lows 46 to 49 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast