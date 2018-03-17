CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Winds generally

light becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows around 37. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Significant

accumulations are possible. Highs around 52. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 37. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of

rain. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 49.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 25 to 30.

CAZ521-181100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow likely.

Highs around 56. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 55.

CAZ520-181100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around

46. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

64 to 67.

CAZ522-181100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Warmer. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...59 to 62 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-181100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 51 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ524-181100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 69 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

46 to 49.

CAZ525-526-181100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...36 to

39 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 80 to

83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around

Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Lows 51 to 54 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 68 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

