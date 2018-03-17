CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Updated 5:38 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
VEFZFPVEF
FPUS55 KVEF 172116
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-181100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds
around 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Winds generally
light becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Winds
generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows around 37. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Significant
accumulations are possible. Highs around 52. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain and snow likely.
Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 37. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of
rain. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 49.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 31.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 25 to 30.
$$
CAZ521-181100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Winds generally
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Winds generally
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow likely.
Highs around 56. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow
likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 50 to
55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers and rain showers. Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 55.
$$
CAZ520-181100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around
46. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
64 to 67.
$$
CAZ522-181100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...around 50 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...75 to 78 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...
50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...
around 78 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Warmer. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace
Creek.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...79 to 82 at
Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...59 to 62 at
Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace
Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the
mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-181100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 51 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ524-181100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Lows
50 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 69 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows
46 to 49.
$$
CAZ525-526-181100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
216 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...36 to
39 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine
Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to
66 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine
Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in
Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 80 to
83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca
Valley.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around
Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in
Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Lows 51 to 54 in
Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms...
around 68 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast