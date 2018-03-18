CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

599 FPUS55 KVEF 181526

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CAZ519-182300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Winds generally light

becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. South winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers with

rain showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 51. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon.

CAZ521-182300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Winds generally light becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 57. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

51 to 56.

CAZ520-182300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 48. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ522-182300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 81 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 45 in the mountains...around 64 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around

81 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-182300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Winds generally light

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs around 70.

CAZ524-182300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 74 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows 46 to 49.

CAZ525-526-182300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

825 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...

39 to 42 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around 76 around

Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 46 around

Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Lows 50 to

53 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley.

