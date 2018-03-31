CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

171 FPUS55 KVEF 310946

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-312300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs around 68. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ521-312300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

50. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 71.

$$

CAZ520-312300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 79 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

$$

CAZ522-312300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79 in

the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to 79 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-312300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to

86. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ524-312300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 64. Highs 85 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-312300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

245 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca

Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61 in Twentynine

Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...

around 84 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast