CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

931 FPUS55 KVEF 080926

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally

light becoming southwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Winds generally

light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

64 to 69.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...101 to

104 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 54 in the

mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 47 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 63 to

66 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to

65. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Strong winds.

Highs 71 to 74. Lows 46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 62 to 65. Highs 92 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Highs 73 to

76. Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 81 to

84.

CAZ525-082300-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...

around 90 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Lows 49 to 52 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-082300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm.

Lows 65 to 68. Highs 79 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 80. Lows

53 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

