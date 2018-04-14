CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Updated 4:46 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
068 FPUS55 KVEF 142041
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
CAZ519-151100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 23 to
33. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 50 to
55. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows
39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.
CAZ521-151100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows
20 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 37.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ520-151100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in
the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows
35 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows
41 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.
Lows 45 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs
73 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
75 to 78.
CAZ522-151100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to
67 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in the
mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in
the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...81 to 84 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Areas of blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace
Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to
67 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in
the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the
mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the
mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-151100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 46 to
49.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to
53. Highs 72 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around
50. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs
80 to 83.
CAZ524-151100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows around
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.
Highs 76 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
52 to 55. Highs 80 to 83.
CAZ525-526-151100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...
52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...
80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine
Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around
Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...39 to
42 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine
Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine
Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around
76 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 in Twentynine
Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to
85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Lows 53 to
56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in
Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to
88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast