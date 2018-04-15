CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

228 FPUS55 KVEF 150936

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Strong winds. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer.

Highs 57 to 62. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally

light becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows

20 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs

60 to 65. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the evening...then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows 35 to

38. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs

71 to 74. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around

57 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs

around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows

42 to 45 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 84 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to

52. Highs 71 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

83 to 86.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

80 to 83. Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 80 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

84 to 87.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...around

40 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...

around 46 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Lows

55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

82 around Yucca Valley.

