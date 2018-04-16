CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Updated 5:07 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
CAZ519-171100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds around 15 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Winds generally
light becoming southwest around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 34.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 59 to 64.
Lows 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
Highs 64 to 69.
CAZ521-171100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds around 15 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Winds generally
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Highs
62 to 67. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
Highs 68 to 73.
CAZ520-171100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 75 to 78.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.
Highs 80 to 83.
CAZ522-171100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...around 60 at
Furnace Creek. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...81 to 84 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...56 to
59 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...
83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 83 at
Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in the
mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the
mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-171100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 35 to 45 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Winds generally light
becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Winds generally light
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.
Highs 85 to 88.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.
CAZ524-171100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 30 to 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 77. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52.
Highs 80 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs 86 to 89.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.
CAZ525-526-171100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
200 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around
Yucca Valley. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...64 to
67 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...
42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to
75 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine
Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around
80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Lows
53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in
Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to 62 in
Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in
Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Lows 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.
