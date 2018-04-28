CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

899 FPUS55 KVEF 280332

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

CAZ519-281100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. West winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 39. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 36. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ521-281100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

39. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ520-281100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 69. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 79 to 82.

CAZ522-281100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 69 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 63 in the

mountains...around 82 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 44 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 83 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-281100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

80. Lows 52 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 74. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 53. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 84 to 87.

CAZ524-281100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 56. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ525-526-281100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 76 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Highs 90 to

93 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley.

