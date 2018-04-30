CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-302300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then snow

showers likely and a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation generally less than 3 inches. Snow level 8000 feet

decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Winds

generally light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely

in the morning...then snow showers, rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up

to 9 inches. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

7500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 42 to 52. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to

71. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then snow

showers likely and a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation generally less than 3 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 29 to 39. Winds generally light becoming north around 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers in the morning...

then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 50 to 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

45 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

56 to 59.

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning...then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally less

than 3 inches. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 75 to

78 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in

the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 51 to

54. Highs 83 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 94 to 97.

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 84 to

87. Lows 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs 96 to 99.

CAZ525-302300-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...

46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 56 to

59 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Highs

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 93 to

96 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Highs 99 to

102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-302300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

235 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

90. Lows 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs 100 to 103.

