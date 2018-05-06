CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

525 FPUS55 KVEF 060836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-070245-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Winds generally light becoming

east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ521-070245-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ520-070245-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95.

Lows 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ522-070245-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...

105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...101 to 104 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-070245-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 94 to 97.

$$

CAZ524-070245-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

around 70.

$$

CAZ525-526-070245-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...

93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Highs 102 to

105 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in Twentynine

Palms...around 64 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in Twentynine Palms...around

91 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather