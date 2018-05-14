CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

CAZ519-151000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers with possible rain showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Winds generally

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Winds

generally light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ521-151000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Winds generally light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally

light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ520-151000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

55 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 86 to 89.

CAZ522-151000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...

101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. Lows

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

90 to 93.

CAZ524-151000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

93 to 96.

CAZ525-526-151000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

157 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine

Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in Twentynine

Palms...around 61 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

88 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

100 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

