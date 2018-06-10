CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

461 FPUS55 KVEF 102133

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-110945-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ521-110945-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ520-110945-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

69 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ522-110945-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-110945-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

74 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 71 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

66 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ524-110945-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

76 to 79. Highs 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

73. Highs 95 to 98.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ525-526-110945-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

233 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105 in

Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather