CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

175 FPUS55 KVEF 230908

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-232115-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 54 to 59.

$$

CAZ521-232115-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 88 to

93.

$$

CAZ520-232115-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 100 to

103.

$$

CAZ522-232115-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-232115-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

100 to 103.

$$

CAZ524-232115-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 104 to

107.

$$

CAZ525-526-232115-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

208 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather