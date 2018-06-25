CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

45 to 55. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

52 to 62. South winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 57 to

62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

64 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 64 to

67.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

69 to 72.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

103 to 106.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

