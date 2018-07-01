CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

250 FPUS55 KVEF 010951

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

59 to 64.

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs

86 to 91. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

94 to 99.

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

70 to 73.

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to

117 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in the mountains...around

123 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

110 to 113.

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows

81 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

251 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 82 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 114 to 117 in

Twentynine Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...

around 107 around Yucca Valley.

