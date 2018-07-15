CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

732 FPUS55 KVEF 150622

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally

light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 68 to

73.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 92 to

97.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106.

Lows 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102 in

the mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 76 to 79 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 84.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to

108. Lows 82 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 86.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 84 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108.

Lows 83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1121 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley.

_____

