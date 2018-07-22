CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

763 FPUS55 KVEF 220856

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

CAZ519-221100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

62 to 67.

CAZ521-221100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 93 to 98.

CAZ520-221100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

76 to 79.

CAZ522-221100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-221100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115. Lows

84 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

CAZ524-221100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115.

Lows 86 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-221100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 120 in

Twentynine Palms...110 to 113 around Yucca Valley. Lows 90 to

93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 114 to

117 in Twentynine Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Lows

around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

