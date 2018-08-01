CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

504 FPUS55 KVEF 012232

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

61 to 66.

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming south

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 70 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 100 to 103.

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82.

Highs 105 to 108.

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 83.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

331 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 110 to 113 in

Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 84 to

87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

