CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
CAZ519-022300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming south around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming
southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light becoming
southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
Highs 88 to 93.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows
61 to 66.
CAZ521-022300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming south around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.
Highs 89 to 94.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows
62 to 67.
CAZ520-022300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.
Highs 100 to 103.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows
73 to 76.
CAZ522-022300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...92 to
95 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to 122 at
Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to
96 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to
123 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the
mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the
mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in
the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in
the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-022300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83.
Highs around 110.
CAZ524-022300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 82.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
81 to 84.
CAZ525-526-022300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
756 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca
Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...
76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to
103 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to
104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 87 in Twentynine Palms...
around 79 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in
Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Lows 84 to
87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
