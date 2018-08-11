CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 50 to 60. Winds
generally light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Haze through the day. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Winds
generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 50 to
60. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs around 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 64.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
Highs 87 to 92.
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally
light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 56 to
66. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93.
Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 100. Winds generally
light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 70 to
73. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs
100 to 103.
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows around
70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...
around 120 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 70 in the
mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to 119 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...
92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the
mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the
mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows
79 to 82.
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107.
Lows 80 to 83.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106.
Lows 82 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 107.
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
626 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 83 to 86 in
Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...
74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to
98 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine
Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in
Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. Lows 83 to
86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 85 in Twentynine
Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around 102 around Yucca
Valley.
