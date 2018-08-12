CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

920 FPUS55 KVEF 121622

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-122300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds

generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ521-122300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming south

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze after midnight. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

64 to 69.

$$

CAZ520-122300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Winds

generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 101 to 104.

$$

CAZ522-122300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace

Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 70 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-122300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82.

Highs 106 to 109.

$$

CAZ524-122300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to

84. Highs 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

83 to 86.

$$

CAZ525-526-122300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around

Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to

86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Highs

104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

