CAZ519-122300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Haze after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds
generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 63.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows
62 to 67.
CAZ521-122300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming south
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Haze after midnight. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally
light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Winds
generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 65.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows
64 to 69.
CAZ520-122300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Haze after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Winds
generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Winds generally light becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.
Highs 101 to 104.
CAZ522-122300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace
Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 70 in
the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 92 in the
mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...
90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in
the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the
mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-122300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82.
Highs 106 to 109.
CAZ524-122300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less
than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to
84. Highs 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 82.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
83 to 86.
CAZ525-526-122300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
921 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around
Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...
73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to
99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...
73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to
99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to
86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Highs
104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around
99 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around
78 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112 in
Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to
89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.
