CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

377 FPUS55 KVEF 241001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

CAZ519-242300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ521-242300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ520-242300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 95 to 98.

$$

CAZ522-242300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to

115 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-242300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to

74. Highs 100 to 103.

$$

CAZ524-242300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 101 to 104.

$$

CAZ525-526-242300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

