CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

257 FPUS55 KVEF 270821

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

120 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-271100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Winds

generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

CAZ521-271100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Winds

generally light becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 83. Winds

generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ520-271100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 64.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 93. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

66 to 69.

$$

CAZ522-271100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-271100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

72 to 75.

$$

CAZ524-271100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 76 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

CAZ525-526-271100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows 81 to

84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows 81 to

84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather