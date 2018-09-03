CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

716 FPUS55 KVEF 031321

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

CAZ519-032300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer.

Lows 59 to 64. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ521-032300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer.

Lows 59 to 64. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ520-032300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

99 to 102.

CAZ522-032300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the

mountains...around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-032300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to

78.

CAZ524-032300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows around

80.

CAZ525-526-032300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

621 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...around 73 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine

Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley.

