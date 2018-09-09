CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

683 FPUS55 KVEF 090911

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

CAZ519-092300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

53 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ521-092300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 83 to

88.

CAZ520-092300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 91 to 94.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93.

Lows 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ522-092300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-092300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 96 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs 100 to

103.

CAZ524-092300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 100 to 103.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

71 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs 102 to

105.

CAZ525-526-092300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 102 to

105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

