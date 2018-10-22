CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
362 FPUS55 KVEF 220256
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ521-221100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds around 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally
light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows
44 to 49.
$$
CAZ520-221100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows
53 to 56.
$$
CAZ522-221100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at
Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...
around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the
mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-221100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Winds generally light becoming
northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows
around 60.
$$
CAZ524-221100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Winds generally light
becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87.
Lows 59 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs
85 to 88.
$$
CAZ525-526-221100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
756 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to
59 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to
78 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...
56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine
Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in
Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90 in
Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to 67 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around
84 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather