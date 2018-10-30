CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

139 FPUS55 KVEF 300052

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

42 to 47.

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 50 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

54 to 57.

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

55 to 58.

CAZ525-526-301100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

551 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to

62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

