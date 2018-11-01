CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
CAZ521-012300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
47. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows
38 to 43.
CAZ520-012300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Winds generally light becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to
53. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows
around 50.
CAZ522-012300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...64 to
67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...
64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to
75 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in the
mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the
mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-012300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to
57. Highs 81 to 84.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows
51 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs
76 to 79.
CAZ524-012300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to
58. Highs 82 to 85.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows
52 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs
76 to 79.
CAZ525-526-012300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to
75 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca
Valley.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in
Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine
Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Lows 56 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around
76 around Yucca Valley.
