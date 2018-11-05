CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

_____

412 FPUS55 KVEF 051101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

CAZ521-060000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Winds generally light

becoming east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ520-060000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs 71 to 74.

$$

CAZ522-060000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...55 to

58 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in the

mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-060000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds generally

light becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 43 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 70 to 73.

$$

CAZ524-060000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ525-526-060000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca

Valley.

$$

_____

