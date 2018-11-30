CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

_____

539 FPUS55 KVEF 301101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

CAZ519-010000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 35. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 19 to

24. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 26.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 25 to 30.

CAZ521-010000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 43. Winds generally light becoming west

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 43.

CAZ520-010000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs around

50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. Highs

49 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 35. Highs

50 to 53.

CAZ522-010000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 26 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 46 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-010000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Highs

55 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55.

CAZ524-010000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 58.

CAZ525-526-010000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to

54 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around

Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 55 around

Yucca Valley.

