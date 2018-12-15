CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

CAZ519-161200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 48 to

53. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ521-161200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ520-161200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 63 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ522-161200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

44 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to

62 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ524-161200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Winds generally light becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-526-161200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...

40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley.

