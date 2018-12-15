CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
922 FPUS55 KVEF 152301
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
CAZ519-161200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers and rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.
West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 48 to
53. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows
36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.
CAZ521-161200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Winds generally
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Winds generally
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.
Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
Highs 53 to 58.
CAZ520-161200-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.
Highs 63 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
45. Highs 63 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ522-161200-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...42 to
45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...
around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...
49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the
mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the
mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to
44 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to
62 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around
74 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-161200-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows
43 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
70. Lows 46 to 49.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
46 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ524-161200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Winds generally light becoming
northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Winds generally light becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows
44 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Highs 70 to 73.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows
46 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.
CAZ525-526-161200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to
66 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...
60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...
40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around
61 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca
Valley.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in
Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Lows 49 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75 in
Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around
65 around Yucca Valley.
