CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

225 FPUS55 KVEF 021006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

CAZ519-030000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Winds generally

light becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 26. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ521-030000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 46. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. South winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

45 to 50.

CAZ520-030000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Winds generally

light becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 36. Highs 52 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

32 to 35.

CAZ522-030000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...62 to 65 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in

the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-030000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 56 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs 59 to 62.

CAZ524-030000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Winds generally

light becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

around 40.

CAZ525-030000-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...

around 57 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...around

40 around Yucca Valley. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley.

CAZ526-030000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 63 to 66.

