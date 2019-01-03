CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

109 FPUS55 KVEF 031101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

CAZ519-040000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Winds generally light

becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to

39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 28. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 45.

CAZ521-040000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. South winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 45. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 47.

CAZ520-040000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Winds generally light

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Highs

52 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

37. Highs 54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55.

CAZ522-040000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...39 to

42 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

34 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to

48 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace

Creek.

CAZ523-040000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

CAZ524-040000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ525-526-040000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...51 to

54 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around

Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. Highs 61 to

64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley.

