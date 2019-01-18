CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

849 FPUS55 KVEF 180607

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 28 to 33.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 41 to 46. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

CAZ521-181200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Winds generally

light becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 28 to 33.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 43 to 48. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

CAZ520-181200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

36 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Highs 53 to 56. Lows 34 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

$$

CAZ522-181200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...43 to

46 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 in the mountains...around

43 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-181200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

43 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 62 to 65.

$$

CAZ524-181200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

44 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ525-526-181200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1006 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine

Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Highs 60 to

63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

42 to 45.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather