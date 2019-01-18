CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

CAZ519-190000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 29.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 43 to

48. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

32 to 37.

CAZ521-190000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Winds generally light becoming west

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 43 to 48. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ520-190000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows 33 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

CAZ522-190000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...44 to 47 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-190000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly

clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ524-190000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

41 to 44.

CAZ525-526-190000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

306 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62 in

Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Highs 61 to

64 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs 65 to 68.

