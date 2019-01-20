CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

330 FPUS55 KVEF 201101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

CAZ519-210000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

PST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Very windy. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and

a chance of rain showers. Colder. Snow accumulation generally

4 to 8 inches. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to

25. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 10 to 20. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ521-210000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows 21 to 31. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 32 to 42.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 15 to 25.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

35. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ520-210000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows 34 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

38. Highs 60 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ522-210000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

37 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

60 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-210000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 58. West

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 40 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ524-210000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 57.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs 60 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 41 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-210000-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

48. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine

Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Lows 42 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 65 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-210000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows 45 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

