CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019
_____
506 FPUS55 KVEF 020432
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-021200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely after midnight.
Snow accumulation generally 6 to 10 inches. Lows 23 to 33. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.
Snow accumulation generally 12 to 18 inches. Highs 32 to 42.
South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain in the evening...then snow
after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation generally 6 to
10 inches. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Partly sunny with snow and rain likely.
Accumulations are possible. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 40 to
50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely.
Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Windy, snow. Significant accumulations are possible.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Significant accumulations are
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs around 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 32.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
20 to 25. Highs 35 to 40.
$$
CAZ521-021200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow likely and a chance
of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow accumulation generally
12 to 18 inches. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the
evening...then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow
accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up
to 35 inches. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Highs 34 to 44. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely.
Accumulations are possible. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 29 to 34. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs around 37.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 22.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.
Highs 36 to 41.
$$
CAZ520-021200-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around
40. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Highs 50 to 53. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain and snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total
snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 34 to 37. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 37.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow
likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 46 to 49. Lows 36 to
39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs around 50.
$$
CAZ522-021200-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...49 to 52 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Snow accumulation generally 6 to
10 inches. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace
Creek. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation
generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches.
Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain.
Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...62 to
65 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around
50 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace
Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41 in the mountains...
around 60 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in
the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 42 to 45 in the
mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-021200-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 44.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 43 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs
55 to 58.
$$
CAZ524-021200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Snow
accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 40. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
56 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 55 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.
Highs 54 to 57.
$$
CAZ525-526-021200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to
46 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in
Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 46 in
Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to
65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around
Yucca Valley. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around
Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca
Valley.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
60 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Lows 39 to
42 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in
Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Lows around
40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather