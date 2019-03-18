CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

CAZ519-182300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers

likely and a chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers, rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Accumulations are possible.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 39.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ521-182300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 8000 feet

decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers, rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Accumulations are possible.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 51.

CAZ520-182300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 59. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 62 to 65.

CAZ522-182300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 50 to

53 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

42 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 82 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...59 to 62 at

Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-182300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 78. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 62 to

65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 48.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

CAZ524-182300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 77. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ525-526-182300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...around

44 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around 63 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. Highs 72 to

75 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Highs 75 to

78 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley.

