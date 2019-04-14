CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

256 FPUS55 KVEF 140922

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-142300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers early in the morning. Lows

30 to 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers early in the morning. Snow level 9000 feet. Highs 44 to

54. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Snow level 8500 feet

decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

35 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to

52. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ521-142300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

54 to 64. Winds generally light becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 34 to

44. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

45 to 55. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ520-142300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 49 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ522-142300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

around 60 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 46 in the

mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Highs 72 to 75 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-142300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

around 90.

CAZ524-142300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows 54 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

89 to 92.

CAZ525-526-142300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57 in

Twentynine Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 90 to

93 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 91 to

94 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

