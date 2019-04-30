CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

_____

203 FPUS55 KVEF 300902

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-302300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 34. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

59. Highs 84 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

56 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to

79 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 74 in the mountains...around 98 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 72 in the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows 60 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 60 to 63.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ525-526-302300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

86 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Highs 91 to

94 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Highs 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather