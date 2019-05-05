CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
109 FPUS55 KVEF 051001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-052300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
early in the afternoon. a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers early in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet until late
afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Winds generally light becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers early in the evening...then a slight chance of snow
showers early in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. South winds around
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. a slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet. Highs 42 to
52. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 9000 feet in the
morning. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers and snow showers. Warmer. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 46.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
CAZ521-052300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.
Snow level 8500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Winds
generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Snow level 8500 feet. Lows 38 to 48.
South winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 9000 feet in the
morning. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 63. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 47.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 62. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 67.
$$
CAZ520-052300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows 55 to 58. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 75. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 54. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 79.
$$
CAZ522-052300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...99 to 102 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...71 to 74 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace
Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...
69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 53 to 56 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the
mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace
Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the
mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the mountains...
around 95 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-052300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs 80 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
$$
CAZ524-052300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 63. Highs 79 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs
79 to 82.
$$
CAZ525-526-052300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
301 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...79 to
82 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...
around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs 79 to
82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...
around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to
75 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in
Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Highs 84 to
87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 in Twentynine
Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...55 to
58 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 75 around Yucca
Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Highs 82 to
85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather