CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

152 FPUS55 KVEF 180916

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-182300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon...then a

slight chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

Winds generally light becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Snow

showers with rain showers likely in the evening...then snow

showers likely and a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Snow accumulation generally

4 to 8 inches. Snow level 8500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet late

in the evening, then decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight

decreasing to 6500 feet early in the morning. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Snow showers likely in the

morning. a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 34 to

44. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows around

38.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs

around 53. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 54.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 41. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 56.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

42. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ521-182300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then a 20 percent chance of rain showers

late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs

52 to 62. Winds generally light becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. a chance of rain

showers through the night. a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 8500 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 57. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

42. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ520-182300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon...then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72.

South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A chance of rain showers. a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 73. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ522-182300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

63 to 66 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the morning.

Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers until late

afternoon...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

56 to 59 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 45 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 70 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-182300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening...then a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 52 to 55.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

46 to 49. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

75 to 78. Lows 53 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ524-182300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A slight chance of rain showers

early in the morning. a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

46 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 75 to

78. Lows 53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

81 to 84.

$$

CAZ525-526-182300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

early in the morning. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A slight chance of rain showers

early in the morning. a slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust early in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Lows

56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather