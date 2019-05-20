CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

176 FPUS55 KVEF 201001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-202300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Chance of snow showers in

the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

52. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 52 to 57. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 43. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 58. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ521-202300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 42. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

CAZ520-202300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs around

68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 75. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 74.

CAZ522-202300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around 85 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to

65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 68 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

CAZ523-202300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 72 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

76 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows around 60.

CAZ524-202300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78.

Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

82 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-202300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 76 to

79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...around 52 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

65 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Highs

around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley.

