CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

259 FPUS55 KVEF 030811

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 55 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs

79 to 84. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 78 to

83. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to

74. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to

76. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

91 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

59 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

74 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

65 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 100 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 96.

$$

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley.

Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

100 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather