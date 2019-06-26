CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

103 FPUS55 KVEF 261001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

CAZ519-262300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 76 to

81.

CAZ521-262300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 56 to 61.

CAZ520-262300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs 92 to

95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

92 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 94 to

97.

CAZ522-262300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...

110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-262300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 99 to 102.

CAZ524-262300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

99 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

75. Highs 100 to 103.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 72 to 75.

CAZ525-526-262300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

89 to 92 around Yucca Valley...93 to 96 near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley...94 to 97 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley...95 to 98 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...

around 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine

Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

