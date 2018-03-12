CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

615 FPUS56 KLOX 122328

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

CAZ041-131115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-131115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-131115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-131115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ046-131115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ044-131115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ045-131115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-131115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ053-131115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Little or now snow accumulation. Lows from the

mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19

to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 20s and

30s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-131115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-131115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ039-131115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, heavy at times with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ035-131115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ034-131115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ036-131115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ052-131115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, heavy at times with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ037-131115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ051-131115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-131115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-131115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-131115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ549-131115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast