CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:34 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
_____
615 FPUS56 KLOX 122328
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
CAZ041-131115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ040-131115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ547-131115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-131115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ046-131115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ044-131115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ045-131115-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around
60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-131115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ053-131115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Little or now snow accumulation. Lows from the
mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to
5500 feet. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19
to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to
19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 20s and
30s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low
elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at
low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-131115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing by afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from
the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to
19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-131115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ039-131115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, heavy at times with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ035-131115-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around
60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ034-131115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower
to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ036-131115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ052-131115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, heavy at times with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 to
5500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to
5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ037-131115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ051-131115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ038-131115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ087-131115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ550-131115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ549-131115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
428 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
$$
_____
