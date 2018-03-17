CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Updated through Saturday night

CAZ041-171215-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-171215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ040-171215-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ039-171215-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-171215-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ547-171215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-171215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ045-171215-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-171215-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ046-171215-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-171215-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. New snow

accumulation around 4 inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 8 inches. Lows from

the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ053-171215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. New snow

accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows

from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm

total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Lows from the upper 20s

to mid 30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-171215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and foothill snow showers after midnight. No new snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

foothill snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

foothill snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ052-171215-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. No new snow accumulation. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation

around 3 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-171215-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-171215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-171215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ051-171215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. No new snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ037-171215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and foothill snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and foothill snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-171215-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-171215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-171215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hall/Munroe

www.weather.gov/losangeles

