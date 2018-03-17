CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:52 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
070 FPUS56 KLOX 170447 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Updated through Saturday night
CAZ041-171215-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ087-171215-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas
of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ040-171215-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ039-171215-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around
50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ548-171215-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ547-171215-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ088-171215-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ045-171215-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ044-171215-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ046-171215-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except around
60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ054-171215-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. New snow
accumulation around 4 inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows
from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around
2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 8 inches. Lows from
the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the
mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ053-171215-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. New snow
accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows
from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000
feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm
total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Lows from the upper 20s
to mid 30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around
40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at
high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around
30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ059-171215-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and foothill snow showers after midnight. No new snow
accumulation. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
foothill snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
foothill snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ052-171215-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. No new snow accumulation. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the
upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s
in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation
around 3 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows from
the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ034-171215-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ035-171215-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
and 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-171215-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ051-171215-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. No new snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ037-171215-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and foothill snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and foothill snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ038-171215-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-171215-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ549-171215-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
947 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hall/Munroe
