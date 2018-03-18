CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 8:24 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
179 FPUS56 KLOX 180017
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CAZ041-181215-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ040-181215-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ039-181215-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ087-181215-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ044-181215-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost
in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ045-181215-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ547-181215-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ548-181215-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ088-181215-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ046-181215-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around
60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ059-181215-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Local snow accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the
foothills. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ054-181215-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm
total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet with up to 3
inches from 4000 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-181215-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm
total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet and up to 3
inches from 4000 to 5000 feet. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s
at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid
20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs from the mid
50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s and
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around
30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
CAZ052-181215-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 5
inches above 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs from around 60 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ034-181215-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ035-181215-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-181215-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ037-181215-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley after midnight. A chance of rain showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ051-181215-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ038-181215-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-181215-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ549-181215-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
Sirard
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast