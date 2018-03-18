CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

179 FPUS56 KLOX 180017

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CAZ041-181215-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ040-181215-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ039-181215-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-181215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-181215-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ045-181215-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ547-181215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ548-181215-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-181215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ046-181215-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ059-181215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Local snow accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the

foothills. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-181215-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm

total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet with up to 3

inches from 4000 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-181215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm

total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet and up to 3

inches from 4000 to 5000 feet. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ052-181215-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 5

inches above 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs from around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-181215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-181215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ037-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-181215-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-181215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-181215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

217 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Sirard

